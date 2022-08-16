Fleet Procurement Manager – Contract Hire

Field Based

Excellent salary, bonus, car and benefits

This is a new position with a prestigious lender responsible for identifying potential suppliers, evaluating costs (or income opportunities), the supplier capability and benefit to our business whilst ensuring the delivery of a right-first-time and fit-for-purpose solution.

Responsibility for the ongoing supplier relationship, agreeing and monitoring relevant and value-adding KPIs and performance metrics that enhance the relationship between the finance provider and the supplier all the while delivering the best possible customer experience.

Principle accountabilities:

Secure new suppliers through robust evaluation and negotiate competitive pricing with dealers and OEM

Create supply relationships and solutions for both short-term rental and long-term contract hire divisions

Set up, onboarding and management of supply relationships for vehicle acquisition and the service suppliers/outsourced solution providers

Lead supplier contract reviews

Engage procurement process to ensure compliance

Build up partnerships with cross-functional teams to ensure successful seamless collaborations and cooperation within the company

Knowledge, experience, qualifications:

Experience in onboarding and managing suppliers across a range of categories

Excellent knowledge of the Fleet / CH automotive finance industry

IT skills – Excel, Word and PowerPoint whilst being able to provide concise and compelling documents and presentations

This role represents an excellent career opportunity and offers an excellent salary bonus car and flexible benefits

Contact Vicky Maynard at 01279 713900 or email Vicky@thcrecruitment.co.uk.