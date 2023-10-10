Credit Underwriter
Glasgow
Hybrid working: three days a week in the office
Our client is a lender to the SME Asset Finance market. We are seeking to recruit a Credit Underwriter experienced in fast-moving ‘flow’ asset finance to support the Risk Function. This is a unique opportunity to help shape the Risk Function of the business to meet the demands of the market.
Your role ‒ Credit Underwriter
We are looking for a Credit Underwriter for the UK market. You will be responsible for assessing funding applications, utilising and further developing your functional expertise in credit analysis by learning from an experienced Risk Director. This is a key function for the business where you will be supporting the business by making meaningful lending decisions to SME companies.
You will be:
- Verifying information on clients’ applications and evaluating fraud risks
- Given the responsibility to make independent credit decisions within your own delegate authority
- In close contact with our Brokers to ensure an excellent client experience
- Making recommendations for developing systems, processes and business policies and guidelines
- Mentoring and training junior credit analysts as they come on board
- Directly supporting the business by enhancing the quality of credit applications, as well as making recommendations to colleagues to ensure that commercial opportunities are maximised while adhering to business policies and guidelines
Your skills and qualifications
- A minimum of 2-3 years of experience in financial services as an Underwriter or Credit Analyst for the UK market
- A university degree in business, finance, economics, mathematics or other related numerical subjects
- Experience in the SME sector (preferred), however experience within the consumer, commercial, or mortgage sector is also of interest to us
- A sound understanding of financial ratios, credit reporting agency data, and experience in analysing financial statements
- A solid grasp of UK credit bureau data and ancillary sources
- Strong analytical capabilities and excellent Excel skills
- A strong work ethic with great attention to detail; a team player with the ability to work independently while contributing to the success of our team at the same time
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, as well as excellent planning and organisational skills while always maintaining an enthusiastic ‘can-do’ attitude
- Can establish effective working relationships at all levels and be consistently customer-focused with a commercial approach
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900
