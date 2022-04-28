Credit Manager – Hybrid Working – Essex

Credit Manager

Salary £65-70k plus car, bonus and benefits

Essex

Hybrid working

Our client is a major player in the financing of “Hard Assets” are looking to recruit a Credit Manager with underwriting experience in asset or motor finance. As Credit Manager, you will be responsible for the management and mentoring of the Dealer and Direct Sales Credit team.

Main Activities – Credit Manager

Responsible for the management of credit applications principally within the Agricultural, Construction and Commercial Vehicle Sectors

To examine, analyse, underwrite and decide each new business proposal ensuring that these are within agreed Company Credit Policies.

Produce analyses of customers’ accounts and prepare Credit Application Forms containing a detailed recommendation if above personal underwriting authority in order that a higher sanctioning authority will be able to sanction the proposed lend.

To obtain further information concerning an application as required and interfacing with customers to resolve credit-related questions, including on-site visits where appropriate.

Participate in regular meetings and conference calls with colleagues, introductory sources and third parties to review business and develop processes

Provide support as required in order to maintain company service standards in terms of credit turnaround times across all market sectors.

To organise or participate in regular and ad hoc Credit Committee meetings or calls to make recommendations when necessary

Evaluate the processes to mitigate corporate risk, initiating and implementing continuous credit process improvements

Ensure policies are communicated, complied with and understood by the team

Provide accurate and timely reports in the formats and frequencies required

Knowledge, Skills and Competencies:

Skilled and experienced in underwriting business credit applications. Understanding credit in the Agricultural, Commercial vehicle and Construction sectors would be a distinct advantage

Highly skilled in financial analysis for credit underwriting purposes, contract documentation and legal/ fiscal requirements to manage the portfolio in line with corporate goals.

Knowledge and experience of operating in a Regulated environment using all AML/KYX tools

An understanding of asset management and collections related processes

Possess excellent people skills and be an effective team player.

Excellent communication skills – both oral and written.

The role is based in Essex with the option to be home-based up to 3 days a week

Benefits: company car; pension healthcare and a range of flexible benefits

Related

For more information, please contact Julie on 01279713900.