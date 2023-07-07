Credit Analyst/Underwriter

Essex

Salary £40k-£50k plus benefits

Working for a lender in the hard asset sector seeking an underwriter/analyst to provide the credit function with the skills and competencies to ensure the company make good credit underwriting decisions/recommendations based on recognised lending standards and within policy criteria.

Key responsibilities

Ensure that new proposals are verified, checked and a decision/recommendation made within a turnaround time that is acceptable to the business

Use any authority and knowledge in a manner that means the business we accept will allow us to prevent default and litigation cases that otherwise will result in us incurring unacceptable impairment volumes and values

Ensure that underwriting policies are complied with and are in compliance with the requirements of any legal, fiscal or commercial requirements

Carry out regular monitoring routines for both consumer and corporate business customers and make recommendations when necessary

Organise or participate in regular and ad hoc Credit Committee meetings to review and make recommendations relating to proposals

Provide accurate and timely reports to management in the formats and frequencies required from time to time

Support the UK Management team in all risk compliance and anti-money laundering matters

Provide support as required with reporting and impairment calculations

Manage credit line and existing large-value exposures in line with company policies

Visit customers as requested to complete credit work as required

Key skills

Skilled and experienced in underwriting business credit applications

Understanding of credit in asset finance or possibly motor finance

Highly skilled in financial analysis for credit underwriting purposes and contract documentation

Knowledge and experience in operating in a regulated environment using all AML/KYC tools

Possess excellent people skills and be an effective team player

Excellent communication skills – both oral and written

Well-organised and capable of working on own initiative

Additional job requirements

Eligibility to work in the UK

Full clean driving licence

Ability to travel around the territory, with some overnight stays, when occasionally, if rarely, relevant

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900