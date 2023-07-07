THC Recruitment

Credit Analyst/Underwriter
Essex
Salary £40k-£50k plus benefits

Working for a lender in the hard asset sector seeking an underwriter/analyst to provide the credit function with the skills and competencies to ensure the company make good credit underwriting decisions/recommendations based on recognised lending standards and within policy criteria.

Key responsibilities

  • Ensure that new proposals are verified, checked and a decision/recommendation made within a turnaround time that is acceptable to the business
  • Use any authority and knowledge in a manner that means the business we accept will allow us to prevent default and litigation cases that otherwise will result in us incurring unacceptable impairment volumes and values
  • Ensure that underwriting policies are complied with and are in compliance with the requirements of any legal, fiscal or commercial requirements
  • Carry out regular monitoring routines for both consumer and corporate business customers and make recommendations when necessary
  • Organise or participate in regular and ad hoc Credit Committee meetings to review and make recommendations relating to proposals
  • Provide accurate and timely reports to management in the formats and frequencies required from time to time
  • Support the UK Management team in all risk compliance and anti-money laundering matters
  • Provide support as required with reporting and impairment calculations
  • Manage credit line and existing large-value exposures in line with company policies
  • Visit customers as requested to complete credit work as required

Key skills

  • Skilled and experienced in underwriting business credit applications
  • Understanding of credit in asset finance or possibly motor finance
  • Highly skilled in financial analysis for credit underwriting purposes and contract documentation
  • Knowledge and experience in operating in a regulated environment using all AML/KYC tools
  • Possess excellent people skills and be an effective team player
  • Excellent communication skills – both oral and written
  • Well-organised and capable of working on own initiative

Additional job requirements

  • Eligibility to work in the UK
  • Full clean driving licence
  • Ability to travel around the territory, with some overnight stays, when occasionally, if rarely, relevant

Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900