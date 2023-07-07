Credit Analyst/Underwriter
Essex
Salary £40k-£50k plus benefits
Working for a lender in the hard asset sector seeking an underwriter/analyst to provide the credit function with the skills and competencies to ensure the company make good credit underwriting decisions/recommendations based on recognised lending standards and within policy criteria.
Key responsibilities
- Ensure that new proposals are verified, checked and a decision/recommendation made within a turnaround time that is acceptable to the business
- Use any authority and knowledge in a manner that means the business we accept will allow us to prevent default and litigation cases that otherwise will result in us incurring unacceptable impairment volumes and values
- Ensure that underwriting policies are complied with and are in compliance with the requirements of any legal, fiscal or commercial requirements
- Carry out regular monitoring routines for both consumer and corporate business customers and make recommendations when necessary
- Organise or participate in regular and ad hoc Credit Committee meetings to review and make recommendations relating to proposals
- Provide accurate and timely reports to management in the formats and frequencies required from time to time
- Support the UK Management team in all risk compliance and anti-money laundering matters
- Provide support as required with reporting and impairment calculations
- Manage credit line and existing large-value exposures in line with company policies
- Visit customers as requested to complete credit work as required
Key skills
- Skilled and experienced in underwriting business credit applications
- Understanding of credit in asset finance or possibly motor finance
- Highly skilled in financial analysis for credit underwriting purposes and contract documentation
- Knowledge and experience in operating in a regulated environment using all AML/KYC tools
- Possess excellent people skills and be an effective team player
- Excellent communication skills – both oral and written
- Well-organised and capable of working on own initiative
Additional job requirements
- Eligibility to work in the UK
- Full clean driving licence
- Ability to travel around the territory, with some overnight stays, when occasionally, if rarely, relevant
Contact Julie for more information: 01279713900