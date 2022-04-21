View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Recruitment
April 21, 2022

Complaints Manager, London – Hybrid

On behalf of an established specialist bank, we are looking to appoint a new Complaints Manager.

By THC Recruitment

Complaints Manager, London – Hybrid

Specialist Bank

£45,000 – £55,000 plus bonus

On behalf of an established specialist bank, we are looking to appoint a new Complaints Manager. You will be the SME for all complaint related matters for customers and manage a small team. This is a great opportunity to continue the development and implementation of a first-class complaints handling framework. You should be an experienced Complaints handler in motor finance, consumer credit or retail banking sectors.

Your Responsibilities

  • To manage and coordinate the end to end complaint process in line with regulatory requirements and timeframes.
  • Take responsibility for meeting all productivity and quality SLAs
  • Management of the Complaints Team, responsible for training and development of direct reports
  • Coordinate the Root Cause Analysis of complaints, make recommendations to improve the process and develop best practices.
  • Act as an SME for all complaint related matters
  • To liaise and communicate with the Financial Ombudsman’s Service
  • To provide recommendations on outcomes of all complaints investigated
  • Regular reporting of complaint activity to key stakeholders to ensure an appropriate customer outcome
  • Focus on the continuous development and implementation of an efficient and effective complaints handling framework
  • Maintain and update complaint handling procedures as required

Experience

  • Experience in complaint handling in motor finance, consumer credit, or retail banking sectors.
  • Previous experience in liaising with Regulators
  • Experience in leading and managing a team
  • Deep knowledge of the FCA’s rules, guidance and requirements in relation to DISP.

For more information contact Catherine 01279713900

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Thursday. The leasing industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU