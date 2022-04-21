Complaints Manager, London – Hybrid
Specialist Bank
£45,000 – £55,000 plus bonus
On behalf of an established specialist bank, we are looking to appoint a new Complaints Manager. You will be the SME for all complaint related matters for customers and manage a small team. This is a great opportunity to continue the development and implementation of a first-class complaints handling framework. You should be an experienced Complaints handler in motor finance, consumer credit or retail banking sectors.
Your Responsibilities
- To manage and coordinate the end to end complaint process in line with regulatory requirements and timeframes.
- Take responsibility for meeting all productivity and quality SLAs
- Management of the Complaints Team, responsible for training and development of direct reports
- Coordinate the Root Cause Analysis of complaints, make recommendations to improve the process and develop best practices.
- Act as an SME for all complaint related matters
- To liaise and communicate with the Financial Ombudsman’s Service
- To provide recommendations on outcomes of all complaints investigated
- Regular reporting of complaint activity to key stakeholders to ensure an appropriate customer outcome
- Focus on the continuous development and implementation of an efficient and effective complaints handling framework
- Maintain and update complaint handling procedures as required
Experience
- Experience in complaint handling in motor finance, consumer credit, or retail banking sectors.
- Previous experience in liaising with Regulators
- Experience in leading and managing a team
- Deep knowledge of the FCA’s rules, guidance and requirements in relation to DISP.
For more information contact Catherine 01279713900