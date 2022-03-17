Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 17, 2022

Business Development Manager – Asset Finance – NW/NE UK

By THC Recruitment

Business Development Manager – Asset Finance
Locations: North West & North East
Excellent salary car allowance and benefits

We are working with our client to recruit outstanding sales professionals our client on a mission to change asset finance for good, by offering industry-leading service, support and engagement to their customers, employees and peers, and we have an exciting opportunity for a Business Development Manager to join us on our journey.

Your responsibilities

  • Present product set to prospective new clients
  • Develop a personal pipeline, and deliver against a personal sales target
  • Develop long-term relationships with prospective customers
  • Present quality finance applications to in-house underwriters, or to funders, in a coherent, honest and complete manner
  • Follow up on regular marketing activity and take appropriate action in order to continually increase new business and improve quality and service levels
  • Engage with regional groups, businesses, introducers, and individuals to help to grow brand awareness

Experience

As a Business Development Manager, you will report directly to the Regional Head of Sales, with responsibility for developing new business throughout your region, across a variety of products and solutions. This role will suit a highly energised, and self-motivated individual with a proven track record of success in the UK finance and leasing Industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground running, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company.

Package

  • Excellent salary, depending on experience
  • Industry-leading bonus opportunity
  • 25 days holiday plus bank holidays
  • Company pension scheme
  • Private medical insurance contribution
  • Salary sacrifice schemes & other benefits

For more information, contact Catherine on 01279713900.

