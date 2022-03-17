Business Development Manager – Asset Finance
Yorkshire
Excellent salary car allowance and benefits
We are working with our client to recruit outstanding sales professionals our client on a mission to change asset finance for good, by offering industry-leading service, support and engagement to their customers, employees and peers, and we have an exciting opportunity for a Business Development Manager to join us on our journey.
Your responsibilities
- Present product set to prospective new clients
- Develop a personal pipeline, and deliver against a personal sales target
- Develop long-term relationships with prospective customers
- Present quality finance applications to in-house underwriters, or to funders, in a coherent, honest and complete manner
- Follow up on regular marketing activity and take appropriate action in order to continually increase new business and improve quality and service levels
- Engage with regional groups, businesses, introducers, and individuals to help to grow brand awareness
Experience
As a Business Development Manager, you will report directly to the Regional Head of Sales, with responsibility for developing new business throughout your region, across a variety of products and solutions. This role will suit a highly energised, and self-motivated individual with a proven track record of success in the UK finance and leasing Industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground running, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company.
Package
- Excellent salary, depending on experience
- Industry-leading bonus opportunity
- 25 days holiday plus bank holidays
- Company pension scheme
- Private medical insurance contribution
- Salary sacrifice schemes & other benefits
For more information contact Julie on 01279713900.