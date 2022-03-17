Business Development Manager – Asset Finance

Yorkshire

Excellent salary car allowance and benefits

We are working with our client to recruit outstanding sales professionals our client on a mission to change asset finance for good, by offering industry-leading service, support and engagement to their customers, employees and peers, and we have an exciting opportunity for a Business Development Manager to join us on our journey.

Your responsibilities

Present product set to prospective new clients

Develop a personal pipeline, and deliver against a personal sales target

Develop long-term relationships with prospective customers

Present quality finance applications to in-house underwriters, or to funders, in a coherent, honest and complete manner

Follow up on regular marketing activity and take appropriate action in order to continually increase new business and improve quality and service levels

Engage with regional groups, businesses, introducers, and individuals to help to grow brand awareness

Experience

As a Business Development Manager, you will report directly to the Regional Head of Sales, with responsibility for developing new business throughout your region, across a variety of products and solutions. This role will suit a highly energised, and self-motivated individual with a proven track record of success in the UK finance and leasing Industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground running, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company.

Package

Excellent salary, depending on experience

Industry-leading bonus opportunity

25 days holiday plus bank holidays

Company pension scheme

Private medical insurance contribution

Salary sacrifice schemes & other benefits

For more information contact Julie on 01279713900.