Broker Support – Asset Finance

Chester

Salary £22k – £26k plus benefits

Our client is a provider of loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market.

Your role as Broker Support is responsible for first-line customer service support for a panel of brokers and broker managers, together with back-office activities to support the smooth running of the function.

Main Duties

Handle inbound enquiries and transaction enquiries across our dedicated broker/partner support telephone lines

Effectively manage email work queues for the inbound sales and Broker Business.

Communicate with partners to drive transaction completion.

Maintain accurate reporting as required to enable weekly reviews.

Upkeep of CRM system with accurate customer proposal information

Work effectively to support both customers being our partners and our inbound sales/broker function.

Raise any broker or End-User objections or complaints to the relevant sales individual or the Head of Dept to resolve.

Maintain close relationships with relationship managers, credit team, broker relationships and other internal and external stakeholders

Person Specification – Broker Support – Asset Finance

Excellent communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to handle high workloads without impact on the accuracy

Self-motivated individual

Ideally from a lease or financial service background

Experience working in asset finance and leasing would be an advantage

Benefits

Generous holiday allowance

Pension

Private medical insurance

Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

For more information, contact Julie at 01279713900.