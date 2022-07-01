Broker Support – Asset Finance
Chester
Salary £22k – £26k plus benefits
Our client is a provider of loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market.
Your role as Broker Support is responsible for first-line customer service support for a panel of brokers and broker managers, together with back-office activities to support the smooth running of the function.
Main Duties
- Handle inbound enquiries and transaction enquiries across our dedicated broker/partner support telephone lines
- Effectively manage email work queues for the inbound sales and Broker Business.
- Communicate with partners to drive transaction completion.
- Maintain accurate reporting as required to enable weekly reviews.
- Upkeep of CRM system with accurate customer proposal information
- Work effectively to support both customers being our partners and our inbound sales/broker function.
- Raise any broker or End-User objections or complaints to the relevant sales individual or the Head of Dept to resolve.
- Maintain close relationships with relationship managers, credit team, broker relationships and other internal and external stakeholders
Person Specification – Broker Support – Asset Finance
- Excellent communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to handle high workloads without impact on the accuracy
- Self-motivated individual
- Ideally from a lease or financial service background
- Experience working in asset finance and leasing would be an advantage
Benefits
- Generous holiday allowance
- Pension
- Private medical insurance
- Life Insurance
- Travel Insurance
For more information, contact Julie at 01279713900.