July 1, 2022

Broker Support – Asset Finance – Chester

By THC Recruitment

Broker Support – Asset Finance
Chester
Salary £22k – £26k plus benefits

Our client is a provider of loans and asset finance to SME businesses with both direct and broker routes to market.

Your role as Broker Support is responsible for first-line customer service support for a panel of brokers and broker managers, together with back-office activities to support the smooth running of the function.

Main Duties

  • Handle inbound enquiries and transaction enquiries across our dedicated broker/partner support telephone lines
  • Effectively manage email work queues for the inbound sales and Broker Business.
  • Communicate with partners to drive transaction completion.
  • Maintain accurate reporting as required to enable weekly reviews.
  • Upkeep of CRM system with accurate customer proposal information
  • Work effectively to support both customers being our partners and our inbound sales/broker function.
  • Raise any broker or End-User objections or complaints to the relevant sales individual or the Head of Dept to resolve.
  • Maintain close relationships with relationship managers, credit team, broker relationships and other internal and external stakeholders

Person Specification –  Broker Support – Asset Finance

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to handle high workloads without impact on the accuracy
  • Self-motivated individual
  • Ideally from a lease or financial service background
  • Experience working in asset finance and leasing would be an advantage

Benefits

  • Generous holiday allowance
  • Pension
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Travel Insurance

For more information, contact Julie at 01279713900.

