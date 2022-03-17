Broker Business Development Manager
North East UK
OTE £65,000
We are looking for an asset finance sales professional to develop a network of introducing brokers and other professionals.
- Generating new business opportunities from your network.
- Writing detailed proposals supporting the proposed lend.
- Liaising with clients to understand the lending proposition and negotiating formal terms.
- Maintaining a commercial relationship with the client during the course of the agreement and beyond.
You must have:
- Current or very recent experience in asset finance sales, the proven ability to generate new business, and a solid track record in exceeding targets.
- Existing strong broker relationships are essential.
- Good knowledge of industrial assets such as commercial vehicles, plant and machine tools would be advantageous.
- Possess excellent credit understanding of small/middle ticket asset finance, and strong communication/organizational skills.
The Package
- Basic salary (strictly in line with experience and track record).
- Uncapped monthly bonus.
- OTE £65,000
- Company car.
- Laptop & iPhone.
- Other employee benefits.
This company can offer strong career opportunities for individuals who are proven in the asset finance industry.
For more information, contact Julie on 01279713900.