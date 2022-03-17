Broker Business Development Manager

North East UK

OTE £65,000

We are looking for an asset finance sales professional to develop a network of introducing brokers and other professionals.

Generating new business opportunities from your network.

Writing detailed proposals supporting the proposed lend.

Liaising with clients to understand the lending proposition and negotiating formal terms.

Maintaining a commercial relationship with the client during the course of the agreement and beyond.

You must have:

Current or very recent experience in asset finance sales, the proven ability to generate new business, and a solid track record in exceeding targets.

Existing strong broker relationships are essential.

Good knowledge of industrial assets such as commercial vehicles, plant and machine tools would be advantageous.

Possess excellent credit understanding of small/middle ticket asset finance, and strong communication/organizational skills.

The Package

Basic salary (strictly in line with experience and track record).

Uncapped monthly bonus.

OTE £65,000

Company car.

Laptop & iPhone.

Other employee benefits.

This company can offer strong career opportunities for individuals who are proven in the asset finance industry.

Related

For more information, contact Julie on 01279713900.