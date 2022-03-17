Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Recruitment
March 17, 2022

Broker Business Development Manager – North East UK

By THC Recruitment

Broker Business Development Manager
North East UK
OTE £65,000

We are looking for an asset finance sales professional to develop a network of introducing brokers and other professionals.

  • Generating new business opportunities from your network.
  • Writing detailed proposals supporting the proposed lend.
  • Liaising with clients to understand the lending proposition and negotiating formal terms.
  • Maintaining a commercial relationship with the client during the course of the agreement and beyond.

You must have:

  • Current or very recent experience in asset finance sales, the proven ability to generate new business, and a solid track record in exceeding targets.
  • Existing strong broker relationships are essential.
  • Good knowledge of industrial assets such as commercial vehicles, plant and machine tools would be advantageous.
  • Possess excellent credit understanding of small/middle ticket asset finance, and strong communication/organizational skills.

The Package

  • Basic salary (strictly in line with experience and track record).
  • Uncapped monthly bonus.
  • OTE £65,000
  • Company car.
  • Laptop & iPhone.
  • Other employee benefits.

This company can offer strong career opportunities for individuals who are proven in the asset finance industry.

For more information, contact Julie on 01279713900.

