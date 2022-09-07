Auditor Structured Finance
Credit Risk
Basingstoke/Tameside
c£60,000 plus benefits
The Group Credit Risk team of this established and profitable challenger bank is growing. As a result, we are looking to appoint an Auditor ideally with a knowledge of the full audit cycle within a banking and finance institution. You will be assisting Credit Risk by Auditing a portfolio of clients within Structured Finance.
As a key member of a small team, you will have exposure to a wide variety of clients and assist in influencing them with their products, systems, governance, policies, procedures and practices to meet operational needs and/or regulatory requirements. It’s a great opportunity to add value and create audit reports and pre-lend audits for a broad spectrum of organisations.
It would be great if you had experience in the following:
- AAT or equivalent or Banking/Finance qualification/experience.
- Demonstrate an understanding of carrying out the full audit cycle.
- Up-to-date knowledge of non-bank financial institutions/independent funders.
- Understanding of the Credit Consumer Act and the FCA’s core regulatory functions.
- Ability to develop strong working relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders.
- Strong analytical and decision-making skills.
- Computer literacy (Word, Excel and Outlook).
- Excellent communication skills both oral and written.
Contact Catherine for more information at 01279713900.