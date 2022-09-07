View all newsletters
  1. Recruitment
September 8, 2022

Auditor Structured Finance – Basingstoke/Tameside

Auditor Structured Finance
Credit Risk
Basingstoke/Tameside
c£60,000 plus benefits

The Group Credit Risk team of this established and profitable challenger bank is growing. As a result, we are looking to appoint an Auditor ideally with a knowledge of the full audit cycle within a banking and finance institution. You will be assisting Credit Risk by Auditing a portfolio of clients within Structured Finance.

As a key member of a small team, you will have exposure to a wide variety of clients and assist in influencing them with their products, systems, governance, policies, procedures and practices to meet operational needs and/or regulatory requirements. It’s a great opportunity to add value and create audit reports and pre-lend audits for a broad spectrum of organisations.

It would be great if you had experience in the following:

  • AAT or equivalent or Banking/Finance qualification/experience.
  • Demonstrate an understanding of carrying out the full audit cycle.
  • Up-to-date knowledge of non-bank financial institutions/independent funders.
  • Understanding of the Credit Consumer Act and the FCA’s core regulatory functions.
  • Ability to develop strong working relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders.
  • Strong analytical and decision-making skills.
  • Computer literacy (Word, Excel and Outlook).
  • Excellent communication skills both oral and written.

Contact Catherine for more information at 01279713900.

