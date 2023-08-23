Asset Finance ‒ Business Development Manager

Opportunities throughout Scotland (Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee & Aberdeen, Inverness)

Excellent salary, bonus and car allowance ote £80k plus

Our client is a specialist provider of asset and business finance and due to success and growth; they are looking to recruit additional Business Development Managers across Scotland to work with local businesses and source funding on their behalf. You will liaise with multiple finance companies to ensure the best terms and rates are achieved. You will develop and grow the portfolio of customers in a way that reflects and maintains the ethos of our client providing business finance customers can trust.

Your key responsibilities

Provide small to medium businesses with quick access to funding at the best rates available.

Proactively promote all company services within the local area.

Develop and maintain relationships with introducers, funders and internal stakeholders.

Build a portfolio of excellent customer relationships.

Devise and implement their strategy to retain current and attract future business.

Build your own profile through a variety of mediums, eg. networking events, social media etc.

Host customer events.

Be an active and supportive team member.

Knowledge and skills

Work both autonomously and as part of a team.

Promote a culture of treating customers fairly, in line with FCA regulations.

Remain up to date and adhere to FCA regulations.

Minimise customer and stakeholder disruption by ensuring deals are right the first time.

When it comes to specific services and industries, our client has provided the following:

Asset Finance

Agricultural Finance

Businesses With Bad Credit

Vehicle Finance (PCP & Loans)

Commercial Property Mortgages

Farm Input Finance

Invoice Financing

Renewable Energy Finance

Rural Finance

Digger Loans & Leases

Forestry & Arborist Finance

Livestock Finance

Tractor & Equipment Loans

Van & Truck Finance

R&D Tax Credits

Please contact Julie for more information: 01279713900