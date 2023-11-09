Share

The winners of the Leasing Life Conference and Awards 2023 were handed gongs during a black-tie evening event in Budapest at the Hotel Corinthia on 9 November.

The occasion followed a full day of discussion and panel debate that included a who’s who in the motor finance industry across Europe, featuring key speakers and representations from Alfa, Auto Trader, PEAC Solutions, KPMG, Close Brothers Asset Finance, PACCAR Financial, Societe General Equipment Finance, Quicktrack, Basikon, TietoEVRY, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, DLL, 3StepIT, Moxo and Invigors EMEA.

Categories and winners: Awards 2023

Distribution Channel Management Champion
Winner: PEAC Solutions

Professional Services Provider
Winner: KPMG

SME Champion
Winner: United Trust Bank

Vendor Finance Provider
Winner: BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

European Lessor
Winner: Société Générale Equipment Finance

Captive Lessor
Winner: PACCAR Financial

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year
Winner: 3 Step IT

Best Circular Economy Model
Winner: DLL

Best Energy Transition Financing Programme(s)
Winner: BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Individual Awards

Young Professional of the Year
Edmund Locock from Gateley Legal

Industry Ambassador Award
Patrick Gouin, Executive Director, Invigors EMEA.

Hall of Fame
William F. Stephenson, the CEO of PEAC Solutions.

Lifetime Achievement Award
Neil Davies, Managing Director of New Opportunities at Close Brothers

Neil Davies

