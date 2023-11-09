The winners of the Leasing Life Conference and Awards 2023 were handed gongs during a black-tie evening event in Budapest at the Hotel Corinthia on 9 November.
The occasion followed a full day of discussion and panel debate that included a who’s who in the motor finance industry across Europe, featuring key speakers and representations from Alfa, Auto Trader, PEAC Solutions, KPMG, Close Brothers Asset Finance, PACCAR Financial, Societe General Equipment Finance, Quicktrack, Basikon, TietoEVRY, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, DLL, 3StepIT, Moxo and Invigors EMEA.
Categories and winners: Awards 2023
Distribution Channel Management Champion
Winner: PEAC Solutions
Professional Services Provider
Winner: KPMG
SME Champion
Winner: United Trust Bank
Vendor Finance Provider
Winner: BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
European Lessor
Winner: Société Générale Equipment Finance
Captive Lessor
Winner: PACCAR Financial
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year
Winner: 3 Step IT
Best Circular Economy Model
Winner: DLL
Best Energy Transition Financing Programme(s)
Winner: BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
Individual Awards
Young Professional of the Year
Edmund Locock from Gateley Legal
Industry Ambassador Award
Patrick Gouin, Executive Director, Invigors EMEA.
Hall of Fame
William F. Stephenson, the CEO of PEAC Solutions.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Neil Davies, Managing Director of New Opportunities at Close Brothers