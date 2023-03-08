Organisers of this year’s inaugural Sustainable Finance Awards 2023 have announced a change of date for the event.

The Leasing Life and Motor Finance-backed Sustainable Finance Summit 2023, to be held at the Four Seasons George V, Paris will now be held on Wednesday 10th of May.

The Summit was previously scheduled to take place a day later, on Thursday 11th. Please disregard this date.

The deadline for nominations for this year’s Sustainable Finance Awards (#SF23) is fast-approaching and will close on 17th March 2023.

The conference will ask today’s burning questions: How can businesses achieve their net-zero goals and continue funding key assets? Who is willing to support fresh eco-initiatives? Where next for sustainable equipment financing?

Our Awards gala event – which will recognise the efforts by leading financial institutions to achieve their sustainable outcomes through innovation, breadth of coverage and rigorous use of data across the continent – will close the Sustainable Finance Summit conference.

Award Categories: Sustainable Finance Awards 2023

1. Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Environmental Aspects

2. Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects

3. Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Governance Aspects

4. Best Circular Economy Model: Equipment

5. Best Circular Economy Model: Auto

6. Best “Give me a New Life” Funding Programme

7. Best Resource Optimisation Model: As-A-Service/Shared Economy

8. Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management

9. Best Energy Transition Financing Programmes

10. Best Energy Efficiency Financing Programme

11. Best E-mobility Financing Programmes

12. Best Impact Finance Solution

13. Best Energy Transition Strategy: Business Model & Service Innovation

How to submit your nominations:

1. Download and complete the Entry Form

2. Please send the completed Entry Form to christy.chang@arena-international.com by 5pm GMT on 17th March 2023.

A copy of the Awards Information Pack can also be found HERE.

