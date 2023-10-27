Ultimate Finance, an asset-based lender, has welcomed six new Relationship Managers to its team across the country. The new hires are part of the lender’s commitment to offer a regional service model that continues to meet the needs of its clients and introducers.

Daniel Iwanczuk joins the Midlands team this month and he follows Eve Waterman, Dawn Brown, Deborah Dewell, Rachel Goodfield and Ralph Redpath, who also joined the lender’s relationship team this year and together they bring asset-based lending industry knowledge and experience.

The new additions complement an already highly experienced team that includes Relationship Managers who have been with Ultimate Finance for many years. Collectively, they provide dedicated support and personalised service to their client base, which has helped the lender achieve a record loan book of over £300m.

John Lightfoot, Head of Relationship Management and Client Service, said: “We are delighted to have such talented professionals join our team. They share our vision of delivering exceptional customer service and building strong, long-lasting relationships with our clients and introducers. We believe that great relationships begin with excellent service, and that is why we have an industry-leading Trustpilot score of 4.9/5 and a Net Promoter Score of 79, making us one of the most trusted providers in the country.”

According to a statement by the company, existing clients have already praised the level of service of the new additions to the team with one recently commenting “Fantastic product and service – Ultimate are very rare in today’s market. They made an effort to understand our business, see what we needed, provided that and built a great business relationship. They have a great pro-active and flexible approach – Well done Dawn and team – we couldn’t have done it without you!”

