Close up of the reverse of a £10 note from the United Kingdom featuring a portrait of the author Jane Austen. Credit: Shutterstock.com

On International Women’s Day (IWD24), a study conducted by TradersBest delves into the worldwide portrayal of women on banknotes, shedding light on the representation of female figures in this historical and symbolic realm.

The comprehensive study encompassed banknotes from 115 countries, featuring a total of 716 individuals. However, the findings expose a stark gender imbalance, with only 54 women showcased compared to 662 men. This striking disparity underscores that a mere 1 in 12 individuals depicted on banknotes globally is a woman, constituting a mere 7.54% of those featured.

Delving into the specifics, the UK emerges as a notable example of progress in this area. England, Wales, and Scotland collectively lead in featuring women on their banknotes. In England and Wales, prominent figures such as The Queen Mother (£20) and Queen Elizabeth II (£5, £10) take centre stage.

Scotland’s banknotes celebrate a diverse lineup of influential women. Alongside the regal presence of The Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II, Scotland’s currency honours Nan Shepherd (£5), a renowned Scottish writer and poet, and Catherine Cranston (£20), a notable businesswoman and arts patron.

The £10 notes feature Jane Austen, the acclaimed English novelist, and Mary Somerville, the first woman named an honorary member of the Royal Astronomical Society. Additionally, the £10 note pays tribute to Mary Slessor, recognised for her impactful work in Nigeria during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Elsie Inglis, a pioneering doctor and suffragist, and Flora Stevenson, an advocate for social causes and girls’ education, grace the £50 note for their significant contributions.

While progress is evident in the representation of women on banknotes, the global study underscores the ongoing need for greater inclusivity and recognition of women’s accomplishments in this symbolic aspect of a nation’s identity.