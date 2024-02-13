New data released by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) reveals that total asset finance new business, primarily comprising leasing and hire purchase, experienced a 1% decline in December 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.
However, the sector achieved a noteworthy 12% increase in new business for the entire year of 2023 compared to the previous year.
Breaking down the sectoral performance, the business new car finance and commercial vehicle finance sectors reported a robust 8% and 1% increase in new business in December, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022. In contrast, the plant and machinery finance sector witnessed a 22% decrease in new business over the same period.
Geraldine Kilkelly, Director of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, highlighted that despite experiencing its first monthly contraction in new business year-on-year since April 2022, the annual asset finance new business reached a record level of £38.3 billion in 2023.
Kilkelly underscored that the growth in 2023 was primarily driven by the vehicle finance sectors, while the machinery and equipment finance sectors reported lower new business levels compared to 2022.
She emphasized the industry's role in supporting investment across businesses of all sizes. New lending to SMEs saw a notable 7% increase, reaching a record high of £23.5 billion. Larger businesses also benefited, with new lending witnessing a robust 19% surge, reaching £13.3 billion – the highest level since 2019.
“The asset finance industry has a proven track record in supporting the real economy by financing as much as 40% of UK investment in vehicles, machinery, and equipment. It is playing a key role in supporting businesses to make the transition to net zero," Kilkelly stated.
She continued to urge the Government to extend the full-expensing regime to include leasing in the upcoming Spring Budget.