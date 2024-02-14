London-based Tint Financial Services, a cross-border fintech dedicated to simplifying trade for SMEs, has appointed Jodi Cartwright as Chief Commercial Officer, the company said in a press release.
Formerly the Distribution Director at Hiscox, Cartwright joins Tint’s founding team. Tint’s platform, acknowledged for facilitating the global flow of US$20 million worth of goods in six months, consolidates essential services for international trade: trade finance, insurance, FX, logistics, compliance, and ESG support.
Initially offering trade credit and marine cargo insurance, Tint plans to expand its coverage based on client needs. The company also aims to leverage AI, IoT, and blockchain technologies for client convenience and efficiency.
Jodi Cartwright sees an opportunity to innovate in the insurance sector by seamlessly combining trade finance, insurance, and other crucial services, making international trade more accessible.
Tint said it aims to bridge the gap in global trade complexity and funding shortages for SMEs, supporting their growth ambitions.
“We are thrilled to have Jodi Cartwright join our team as Chief Commercial Officer. With her wealth of experience in the world of insurance and innovative mindset, we are confident that she will play a vital role in driving Tint Financial’s growth and success,” said Steve Rose, CEO of Tint.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData