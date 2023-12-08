Time Finance has appointed Tracy Watkinson as a Non-Executive Director.
Watkinson, who has held several board-level positions, has been appointed to the Time Finance board to support the delivery of its long-term growth strategy.
With over 20 years’ experience in the finance sector, Watkinson has built a credible career in banking delivering change transformation and working in several senior roles for major financial institutions such as Barclays, UBS and Credit Suisse. Tracy is currently COO of Finance at NatWest Group.
Watkinson said: “I am delighted to be joining the Time Finance board; the business is clearly on an exciting journey and I look forward to adding value from my own experience to help the team in delivering its next trajectory of growth.”
Time Finance specialises in providing funding to over 11,000 UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. UK
According to a statement by the company, businesses can take advantage of Time Finance’s extensive portfolio comprising: Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans and Asset Based Lending.
As well as Watkinson’s appointment, Time Finance recently welcomed Paul Hird to its Board as Non-Executive Director.
Ed Rimmer, Chief Executive Officer at Time Finance, added: “Tracy is a great appointment for Time Finance. Her expertise within the corporate banking sector, as well as her change management experience and enthusiasm to deliver our strategic vision, will prove invaluable. We look forward to working together.”
