Finance provider Time Finance has announced plans to invest in technology for asset finance brokers following a recent roundtable discussion with industry experts.

The roundtable brought together a group of asset finance brokers to discuss market challenges, opportunities, and future priorities. Representatives from brokerages included Moorgate Finance, Anglo Scottish, Halo Finance, Love Finance, Victor Finance, Charles & Dean and PMD Business Finance.

The discussion focused on the importance of technology in the lending industry and how brokers can leverage it to improve their operations and provide better service to businesses seeking financial solutions. The participants also highlighted the need for more personalized and responsive service from finance providers.

The findings renewedTime Finance’s strategy to invest in technology to provide service to brokers in 2023. The company is currently developing a new digital platform that seeks to streamline the application and approval process for asset finance.

Time Finance also plans to invest in new service offerings, including asset managers and training support for brokers.

Speaking about the roundtable discussion, director of asset finance, Steve Nichols, said: “The insights we gained from the roundtable discussion have been invaluable in shaping our strategy for the future and we’re pleased to see the areas in which brokers see as priority already align with our existing investment plans.”

