Time Finance has announced a £58,500 asset finance facility in partnership with engineering firm, DARL Engineering.

The Coventry-based firm specialises in engineering solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. DARL manufactures products in its 2,500 sq ft factory space, housing 8 CNC machines.

DARL requested assistance from Time Finance for the acquisition of a specialized machine. The machine manufactures replacement engines for the iconic Porsche RSR that would help them to fulfil new contracts.

Kim Lynam, director at DARL Engineering, said: “We are grateful to Time Finance for their support. This asset finance facility has empowered us to invest in the necessary machinery to take on this new and exciting contract.”

Matt Graham (pictured), head of vendor sales at Time Finance, said:

“The precision engineering industry requires companies to constantly upgrade their capabilities to meet evolving demands.”

Time Finance specialises in the provision of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access finance.

