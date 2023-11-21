Time Finance has appointed Sam Evans as Regional Sales Manager to its vendor finance team. Evans will oversee operations in the Midlands.



Evans joins with over 5 years’ experience in the financial services industry having held a position as Area Sales Manager at Close Brothers. In this role, he specialised in supporting SMEs with asset finance and leasing solutions in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

Taking on this new role, he will support the growth of Time Finance’s asset finance offering in the manufacturing sector, providing businesses with tailored leasing solutions to equip them with the essential pieces of equipment they need.



Speaking of his appointment, Evans said: “I am excited to be joining the team. The business is clearly in an exciting phase of growth, and with a growing and energetic management team in place, I look forward to working alongside them to strengthen the support we provide businesses in the manufacturing sector.”

The announcement follows several recent appointments within Time Finance, including Morgan Lee as a Broker Manager and Mike Hood as a Regional Sales Manager, further demonstrating the business’ commitment to investing in their people as well as their Asset Finance proposition.



Matthew Graham, Head of Vendor Sales at Time Finance, added: “Sam is a fantastic addition to our team, particularly as we look to bring in industry experts and expand our presence across the UK. Having worked closely with Sam previously, I know firsthand that his sector expertise will be invaluable in supporting the growth of our wider asset finance proposition. We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”



Time Finance’s Vendor Finance solutions can help business owners to access the equipment they need to take their business to the next level. Working closely with suppliers to offer bespoke finance packages, business owners can spread the cost of investment into manageable, monthly payments. Accessing new equipment becomes affordable and in turn helps generate new lines of revenue.

Time Finance specialise in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to over 11,000 UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. As well as Vendor Finance, UK Businesses can take advantage of Time Finance’s extensive portfolio comprising: Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, and Asset Based Lending.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download