Time Finance has announced the appointment of Thomas Ludden as business development manager in its Invoice Finance team.

In his new role at Time Finance, Ludden will be responsible for building and maintaining strong introducer relations across East Anglia, the East and West Midlands.

Ludden joins with over 14 years of experience in invoice finance. He had roles in client services and business development at Bibby Financial Services, before moving to Giant Pay (Outsauce) whereby he delivered invoice finance solutions for the recruitment sector. Most recently, he held a position as regional director in Ultimate Finance’s Invoice Finance team.

Ludden said: “I am really looking forward to becoming part of the Time Finance team. […] It’s great to join a team who really value the relationships they build and service they deliver.

“I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with my existing intermediary base and making some new connections along the way.”

With plans to double its Invoice Finances sales team in 2023, the business recently welcomed Neil Fullbrook and Casey Baldwin as Business Development Managers, covering the South East, North East and Lincolnshire regions.

Adrian Payne, head of sales (South) at Time Finance, added: “We are thrilled to have Tom join our team. His extensive experience in the Invoice Finance sector and proven track record in business development makes him a valuable addition to the company.

“We have ambitious growth plans to continue enabling UK SMEs to gain easy access to Invoice Finance solutions, and as we continue to expand our presence across the UK Tom’s appointment is key to helping us to achieve this.”

Time Finance has also announced the appointment of Tariq Bourdouane as business development manager in its invoice finance team.

Bourdouane joins Time Finance with over 17 year’s experience working in the invoice finance sector, having spent time in business development management roles at Aldermore Invoice Finance and Lloyds Bank Commercial Finance.

In his new role at Time Finance, Bourdouane will be responsible for building and maintaining strong introducer relations across the North West.

Speaking of his appointment, Bourdouane said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Time Finance team at such a pivotal moment in the business. The company is on an upward growth trajectory, and it will be great to be part of that and help reach even more SMEs in need of packaged financial solutions.”

Andy Hume, head of sales (North) at Time Finance, added: “We are really excited about welcoming Tariq to Time Finance. His wealth of experience and strong presence in the North West region make him an outstanding addition to the team as we look to take on larger deals and develop our multi-product offering.”

