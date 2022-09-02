Time Finance expands Asset Finance unit with new appointments

Time Finance bolsters Asset Finance unit with new hirings. Credit: Time Finance.

Time Finance, a provider of funding solutions to UK businesses, has made a host of new appointments to beef up its asset finance team.

In January 2022, the company named Steve Nichols as director of asset finance to supervise and head the unit.

With a career spanning across 20 years, Nichols is responsible for supporting the development of Asset Finance division in the coming years.

In May this year, Nichols introduced a new solution, called Fast Track. The solution is developed to provide UK-based brokers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with quick access to soft assets valued up to £10,000.

After the hiring of Nichols, Time Finance hired few other officials to strengthen its business development unit to expand reach and offer additional service to brokers.

In July 2022, the company named Paul Seddon as head of credit, who has nearly 40 years of experience in banking. Seddon was tasked to offer underwriting support to the team.

In addition, Time Finance hired two new broker managers, Matt Dean and Lauren Sharples, to support the growth of its Asset Finance division and bolster its service to brokers in the UK.

Furthermore, the company has elevated Laura Mollett as the head of its Broker Sales division. In the new role, Mollett was set to supervise the firm’s new national sales team and provide improved service to both brokers and their SME customers.

Nichols said: “The Asset Finance division of Time Finance has an exceptional team in place, which works hard to ensure that we provide solutions that support businesses in achieving their growth ambitions.

“Fundamental to this is our shared expertise, experience and passion and it gives me so much pride to have welcomed Paul, Laura, Matt and Lauren to our already established and talented team.

“Individually they bring a wealth of knowledge to the business, which collectively enhances the service we provide to both SMEs and our broker partners.”