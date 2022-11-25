Time Finance appoints Smedley as invoice finance BDM

Time Finance has appointed Jake Smedley as Business Development Manager in its Invoice Finance team.

He joins the firm with a background in corporate insolvency and alternative finance, having spent the last six years supporting businesses through recovery and turnaround plans.

In his new post, Smedley will be responsible for building and maintaining strong introducer relations in the Yorkshire, Humberside and Lincolnshire regions, helping their clients to unlock additional working capital through Invoice Finance solutions.

Jake Smedley

Smedley said: “Moving into this role comes at an opportune time. Businesses in Yorkshire, among many regions, are facing a lot of challenges right now, whether that be rising costs, cashflow issues, supply chain disruption or simply lack of access to finance to grasp hold of opportunities.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with my introducer network to spot opportunities and react swiftly to aid business confidence and support their growth.”

Time Finance offers confidential and disclosed facilities ranging from £10,000 to £2.5million, with the added flexibility that their facilities can grow alongside a business.

Andy Hume, Head of Sales at Time Finance, said: “As a national sales team, we are committed to delivering valuable and staple finance solutions to businesses who are looking to release additional working capital for additional headroom and growth. We have ambitious growth objectives to continue enabling UK SMEs to gain easy access to our Invoice Finance solutions and Jake’s appointment will help us in achieving this.”

Smedley’s recruitment is the latest in a string of appointments at Time Finance in recent months. Kevin Howard joined as Head of Relationship Management for the Invoice Finance southern team, whilst Lauren Sharples joined as Broker Manager to drive their Asset Finance offering in the South of England. Last month, the firm also celebrated the launch of their new Invoice Finance office in Reading.

Leasing Life Conference 2022: in pictures