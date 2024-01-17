Time Finance has appointed Jonathan Johnson as Relationship Manager in its Invoice Finance team.
Johnson rejoins the alternative finance provider with over 13 years of experience in the financial services industry. Johnson has a strong background in Invoice Finance having started his career in debt management at NatWest before moving onto client management and sales roles at Ultimate Finance. He previously spent 2 years at Time Finance as a Business Development Manager.
In his new role, Johnson will be responsible for managing and maintaining relationships with a diverse client base, overseeing their Invoice Finance facilities, managing risk within the portfolio as well as ensuring high levels of client retention.
Johnson said: “I am excited to be returning to Time Finance. The business and team in place have ambitious growth plans. I look forward to working alongside the wider operations team to achieve high levels of client satisfaction and identify opportunities to provide enhanced facilities.”
Jonathan is the latest in a string of recent appointments at Time Finance. The alternative lender recently welcomed George Tierney as Relationship Executive, and Charlotte Wall as Head of Relationship Management, further demonstrating the business’ commitment to investing in its people as well as its Invoice Finance proposition.
Helen Wheeler, Head of Operations at Time Finance, added: “We are pleased to welcome Jonathan back to our team. His extensive experience in Invoice Finance and his existing relationships make Jonathan a great addition as we continue growing our proposition and putting customer service at the heart of what we do.”
