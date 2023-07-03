Time Finance has appointed Ollie Cole into the role of broker manager to strengthen the firm’s hard and soft asset finance offering across the South West of England.

Cole (pictured below) has over a decade of experience in the finance industry, most recently in the position of business development associate at Paragon Banking Group Plc.

Having spent his early career at major banking groups such as the Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest, his extensive expertise will enable Time Finance to provide more brokers and businesses with support and flexible equipment finance solutions.

Laura Mollett, head of broker sales at Time Finance, said: “I know [Ollie’s] dedication to building intermediary relationships will make him a valuable asset to our team. This forms part of our wider strategy to reach more SMEs with the asset facilities they need to uplift and invest in their operations, bring in new technology and the vital equipment necessary to improve efficiency and do this through our broker network.”

Time Finance’s asset finance solutions can help brokers and their business owner clients access the equipment they need to take their business to the next level. By spreading the cost of investment into manageable, monthly payments, accessing new equipment becomes affordable and, in turn, helps generate new lines of revenue.

Speaking of his appointment, Ollie added: “In what continues to be a challenging period for many SMEs while the economy remains turbulent, more companies are looking at asset finance to help them achieve their goals. I will be working closely with my brokers to build strong, effective relationships to help their clients grow and thrive.”

