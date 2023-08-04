Time Finance has appointed Morgan Lee as broker manager in its asset finance team, overseeing the North West and Midlands regions.

Lee has 3 years of experience in the asset finance industry. Having started his career in a sales development executive role at Close Brothers, he gained experience in spotting opportunities to support business owners looking to acquire essential assets and equipment, before moving on to Davenham Asset Finance as a business development manager position.

In his new role at Time Finance, Lee will be responsible for building and maintaining strong broker relations and helping their SME clients.

Lee said: “The business is in an exciting stage of growth as they look to support more firms across the UK with robust financial solutions that inspire innovation and growth; I look forward to being a part of that journey.

“Their multi-product offering is something which is a clear differentiator in the market. With a portfolio of solutions from Asset Finance to Invoice Finance, Business Loans and Asset Based Lending facilities, I’ll be joining a team that is well equipped to help businesses gain the financial support they need to drive all aspects of their operations forward.”

Laura Mollett, head of broker sales at Time Finance, added: “We are excited to welcome Morgan to our asset finance team.

“We know the value our funding solutions can play in supporting the growth of businesses; by enabling investment in new technology and leading equipment, supporting operational improvements, and driving efficiencies.

“Morgan’s expertise and dedication to supporting business growth will undoubtedly help us to provide an exceptional service to our clients and fuelling investment for SMEs across the UK.”

Haydock announces £350m asset-backed securitisation