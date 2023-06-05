Time Finance has announced the appointment of Matthew Ridgley as asset manager.

With 17 years of experience, Ridgley started his career in asset management at Bank of Scotland. Later, he joined Siemens Financial Services before moving into a sub-hire auditor role at Lombard Asset Finance.

In his most recent position at Aldermore Bank, he managed the valuation of business assets and end-of-contract disposals.

Now joining Time Finance, Ridgley will be responsible for supporting the new business origination process. He will also assist collections with asset valuations against transactions, asset disposals and ongoing risk management.

Ridgley said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Time Finance team […] I’ll be able to use my previous experience and expertise to help make a difference to the SMEs.”

The announcement follows the appointments of Tariq Bourdouane and Thomas Ludden as business development managers in its invoice finance team.

Lorraine Neyland, director of risk at Time Finance, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Matt to our growing team. His extensive experience in the sector and his understanding of business assets will prove extremely valuable in assisting us with the asset valuation process.”

