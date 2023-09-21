Time Finance has appointed Mike Cavanagh as Relationship Manager for its Invoice Finance.

Cavanagh joins with 25 years of experience in the finance industry having spent his career managing large client portfolios across haulage, recruitment, and security at finance providers Novuna (formerly Hitachi) and Bibby Financial Services, the lender said in a statement.



In his new position at Time Finance, Cavanagh will be responsible for managing and maintaining relationships with a diverse client base, overseeing their Invoice Finance facilities and identifying opportunities to support their growth plans with enhanced facilities.

Mike Cavanagh

Cavanagh said: “I look forward to using my experience to help deliver a market-leading level of service and achieving high levels of client retention.”



Cavanagh’s recruitment is the latest in a string of appointments at Time Finance, including Justin Nel and David Hewitt as Business Development Managers.



Damien Healey, Head of Relationship Management at Time Finance, added: “We are thrilled to see Mike joining our team. His extensive background in Invoice Finance and relationship management will prove invaluable as we strive to deliver an exceptional level of customer service and support to our growing client base.”

Invoice Finance can relieve the pressure on cashflow and give businesses the freedom to grow. By releasing up to 90% of the value of unpaid invoices, businesses can access additional working capital and use the funds to support day-to-day cashflow requirements or fuel investment plans.”

