Time Finance is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Shaw as relationship manager.

He has built a career at firms including Clydesdale Bank, Virgin Money and Barclays Bank as a Relationship Manager where his main responsibilities included portfolio risk management, account management and financial analysis.

In his new position at Time Finance, Shaw will be responsible for managing and maintaining relationships with a broad portfolio of clients, overseeing their Invoice Finance facilities and identifying opportunities to support their growth plans with enhanced facilities.

Speaking of his appointment, Shaw said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Time Finance. Their team have an excellent reputation in the industry for achieving high client retention figures and delivering great customer service levels.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with such a diverse client portfolio. It presents an exciting opportunity for me to contribute the expertise I’ve built up throughout my career, and also support the delivery of unique financial solutions to a broader range of businesses of various sizes, backgrounds and with different funding needs.

“Having worked in larger financial organisations, joining Time Finance will offer a refreshing change of pace and approach. I’m looking forward to having a more hands-on approach to relationship management and building strong relationships with our clients.”

Time Finance recently welcomed Tariq Bourdouane and Thomas Ludden as Business Development Managers in its invoice finance team.

Kevin Howard, head of relationship management (South) at Time Finance, added: “We are delighted to welcome Ian to the Time Finance team. His breadth of experience in Invoice Finance and fresh perspective will undoubtedly be of great value to the company as we continue to put customer service at the heart of everything we do.

“We look forward to welcoming Ian and leveraging his expertise to provide our clients with the best possible financial solutions.”

Time Finance specialise in the provision of funding solutions to businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans.

Time Finance offer confidential and disclosed invoice finance facilities ranging from £10,000 to £2.5 million to UK SMEs.

In addition to its Invoice Finance solutions, it provides Asset Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance and Asset Based Lending. The firm celebrated a lending milestone with the delivery of its first Asset Based Lending facility in May.

