Time Finance has announced the appointment of David Hewitt as business development manager.

Hewitt joins Time Finance with over 40 year’s industry experience in business development. Hewitt started his career in commercial banking at Lloyds Banking Group before gaining experience at the Bank of Ireland Asset Finance, RBS Invoice Finance and most recently Yorkshire Bank.

In his new role at Time Finance, Hewitt will be responsible for building and maintaining strong introducer relations across the Midlands.

Speaking of his appointment, Hewitt said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at Time Finance. They are a finance provider with clear growth aspirations and a real desire to help support more UK businesses in accessing well-structured financial solutions.

“With invaluable experience gained through my whole career in banking and finance, I’m delighted to have the chance to utilise my skills and knowledge to make a difference in supporting businesses with a range of different products and to bring our clients greater future stability.”

Hewitt’s recruitment is the latest in a string of appointments at Time Finance in recent months. With plans to double its Invoice Finances sales team in 2023, the business recently welcomed Tariq Bourdouane and Thomas Ludden as Business Development Managers, covering the North West, East Anglia and the East and West Midlands.

Adrian Payne, Head of Sales (South) at Time Finance, added: “I am delighted to welcome David to our team. His extensive experience in driving business growth and background in business development make him a valuable addition. I am confident that David’s expertise and passion for supporting businesses will greatly contribute to our continued success.

“As a national sales team, we’re dedicated to providing businesses with valuable and essential financial solutions. Our mission is to empower businesses by granting them access to working capital, enabling them to thrive and adapt.

“With ambitious growth targets, our primary focus is to empower UK SMEs through access Invoice Finance solutions. David’s appointment plays a crucial role in our ongoing expansion efforts, ensuring that we can effectively realise these objectives while expanding our footprint across the UK.”

Invoice Finance can relieve the pressure on cash flow and give businesses the freedom to grow. By releasing up to 90% of the value of unpaid invoices, businesses can access additional working capital and use the funds to support day-to-day cashflow requirements or fuel investment plans.

As well as Invoice Finance funding, Time Finance provides Asset Finance, Business Loan, Vehicle Finance and Asset Based Lending funding, and supports more than 10,000 business owners across the UK.

