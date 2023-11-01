Specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank has appointed two additional Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) to its board as the bank looks to further build on recent growth in the UK market.
Elizabeth Lockwood has joined as an NED and Chair of the Risk & Compliance Committee. She has over 25 years of experience as a risk management specialist, and previously held a variety of senior and executive roles at NatWest including as Deputy Chief Risk Officer for NatWest Holdings.
Elizabeth also holds non-executive roles at Melton Building Society and its subsidiary Nexa Finance Ltd. She sits as an external expert member of the Audit & Risk Committee at Samaritans and is a qualified coach and therapeutic counsellor.
Michele Ibbs has joined as an NED and is the shareholder representative for Cambridgeshire Local Government Pension Fund, one of the bank’s two shareholders. Currently Chair of the Board at Connexus Homes Ltd, Michele’s non-executive career includes previous roles with The Marsden Building Society, where she was Senior Independent Director; The Ombudsman Service Ltd; and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Michele’s executive career spans both private and public sectors; including board and senior executive roles within higher education, food and drink, luxury consumer goods, manufacturing, and retailing.
Cambridge & Counties Bank has continued to invest in its board of directors as well as its leadership talent as a means to capitalise on its active growth strategy in real estate lending and asset finance. It most recently appointed Sarah Barker to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer in July.
Patrick Newberry, Chairman at Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “Cambridge & Counties Bank has historically hired the very best talent in the market and in Michele and Elizabeth we continue to focus on the experience and expertise needed to remain competitive in our chosen specialist lending sectors. We are delighted they have both joined the team.”