Solifi unveils latest version of ABL software

Solifi, a global provider of software for the secured finance sector, announced the release of its latest version of Solifi Asset-Based Lending (ABL) software, the company said in a press release.

The improvements include “enhanced features aimed at fulfilling customer and lender needs, controlling risk, and streamlining processes,” the release said.

Bill Noel, chief product officer of Solifi, said: “We are always looking to enhance our ABL software to make the customer experience better, provide more control over risk, and deliver greater process efficiency through our platform.

“Our SaaS-based open finance platform enables the rapid release of new features to bring innovations to our ABL lenders and customers faster than traditional upgrade cycles and without disrupting their business.”

The company’s breakdown of the ABL software enhancements includes: