Sofico unveils recruitment drive following record results

Sofico, a global software supplier for automotive financing, leasing, fleet and mobility management, is looking to hire 130 new staff worldwide as it continues to expand its operations following record results, according to a press release.

The Belgium-based business, which also has offices in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands, has announced growth of 15% for the 12th year in a row.

This expansion in revenue – and in offices – has been reflected by an increase in recruitment which, since the beginning of the pandemic, has seen more than 140 new staff come on board, with barely any leavers.

The software company is now in the midst of a new recruitment wave, as it sets out to meet its ambitious growth targets.

Gémar Hompes, CEO, Sofico

Gémar Hompes, CEO of Sofico, said the company wants to attract a further 130 highly trained staff, which is essential if it’s to achieve its five-year expansion plans, based on ongoing investments in people and innovation.

This follows a record sales year in 2021, with revenues of €55m, an increase of more than 13% over the previous 12 months. If this trend continues, the forecasts of €65m and 19% growth this year look likely to be met.

Sofico is active in 27 countries worldwide. Last year, it completed the roll-out of its Miles contract management system in several new countries, including France, South Africa and Germany.

Corinne Martens, HR Manager, Sofico

“Due to increased digitisation globally, it’s no secret that jobs are not easy to fill anywhere at the moment,” says HR manager Corinne Martens.

Since the beginning of 2020, the company has hired 140 new staff across all establishments worldwide. “With 60 new colleagues this year alone in Germany, the UK and Belgium, the number of staff in the entire company has risen to a record of 440,” said Martens.

