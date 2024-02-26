Directors of small businesses are often required by lenders to provide personal guarantees as security for a loan. Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock.

A recent survey by Purbeck Personal Guarantee Insurance has uncovered a significant gap in understanding among small business owners regarding personal guarantees attached to business loans.

Despite plans to seek new finance this year, many are unaware of what personal guarantees entail.

The research indicates that out of the 30% of small business owners planning to secure new finance this year, a staggering 60% are either completely oblivious to or uncertain about the concept of a personal guarantee.

Purbeck said this lack of knowledge could have serious implications for their financial decision-making.

When informed about the nature of personal guarantees, 24% of respondents mistakenly believed that loans must exceed £10,000 to necessitate a personal guarantee.

However, there is no such minimum threshold set by lenders, which could lead to unexpected liabilities for the uninformed.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Despite the confusion, only 29% of the surveyed directors and owners are in favour of abolishing personal guarantees for small business loans.

The majority suggests that if personal guarantees are to remain, a clear threshold—potentially between £10,000 and £20,000—should be established.

The survey comes as the deadline for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to respond to the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) super-complaint approaches.

Directors of small businesses are often required by lenders to provide personal guarantees as security for a loan.

The complaint criticises the alleged overuse of personal guarantees by banks when issuing business loans.

The FSB contends that the absence of a minimum threshold for personal guarantees is inhibiting business growth, effectively acting as a “straitjacket.”

Purbeck noted that 13% of survey participants decided to withdraw from loan agreements due to the inclusion of a personal guarantee, which can be a significant deterrent for small business owners seeking loans.

Purbeck Personal Guarantee Insurance MD Todd Davison said: “Business owners must be pragmatic. While it is easy to empathise with the sentiment that personal guarantees should be banned on loans to small businesses, it is understandable that alternative lenders will need some assurance of repayment if the business fails.

“Fundamentally, small business owners need to understand the risk mitigation strategies they can take before signing a personal guarantee. These include sharing the guarantee with a co-director, guaranteeing part rather than the whole of the loan, or taking personal guarantee insurance.

“In fact, in our survey, 46% said they would be more likely to sign a personal guarantee if they had insurance to protect against the risk. Personal guarantees must be proportionate to the loan being advanced and appropriate for each case.”