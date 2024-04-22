Credit: Shutterstock.com

Only three in 10 small business owners (30%) predict any form of growth in the next three months – the lowest it has been since the Covid lockdown of January 2021 (26%).

After small business confidence enjoyed a slight peak after Covid restrictions finally fell away by Q2 2022 (37%) – the percentage of business owners predicting growth has doggedly remained flat at 32% to 33% for the last eight quarters – which makes a fall this quarter appear to be significant.

These findings from Novuna Business Finance form part of its Business Barometer study, which has tracked small business growth forecasts every quarter for the last decade. At the start of each quarter, a representative sample of more than 1,000 small business owners are asked to state their trading outlook for the next three months, capturing a net percentage growth score from those that predict either significant expansion or modest, organic growth.

At a time when the political narrative of the General Election year is delivering contrasting views on the health of the UK economy, the small business position for April 2024 is clear: The percentage of small businesses currently predicting growth for the three months to 30 June stands at its lowest level for 14 consecutive quarters.

The picture by industry sector revealed some alarming findings for this quarter.

For the first time in 10 years, there were five industry sectors where no small business leaders predicted significant expansion at all – a position that is worse than Q2 2020 when the UK went into its first national lockdown (when businesses in one sector predicted no significant expansion). Those that do predict growth for the current quarter only predict modest or organic growth for the spring months.

Confidence in the construction sector has free-fallen to its lowest level since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in Q2 2020 (12%) – perhaps a relative measure of how seriously economic volatility, rising prices and political uncertainty are impacting small business confidence. This time last year, 31% of small construction businesses predicted some form of growth. This has now plummeted to just 15%.

Growth forecasts for small business owners in IT and telecoms are also falling sharply. In Q4 2023, 50% of small businesses predicted growth. This fell to 36% last quarter and has fallen further to 28% this quarter – the lowest level for this sector since Q2 2022 (21%).

Compared to other sectors last quarter there were also significant falls in the percentage of small businesses predicting growth. These included: agriculture, media, legal, real estate, retail and manufacturing.

A regional analysis also revealed clear signs of a sharp geographical divide between areas where growth forecasts were falling and regions where the picture seemed relatively bright. Compared to strong growth forecasts and quarter-on-quarter rises in East Anglia, London, the South East and South West – there were falls in the percentage of enterprises predicting growth in the North East, Scotland and the Midlands. In Wales growth forecasts crashed to just 15%, hitting a two-year low.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance commented: “Whilst the growth outlook of small businesses has stood unchanged for nearly two years, we saw early signs last quarter that a fall was on the cards.

“Beyond just looking at current growth status, our January study also looked at the percentage of UK small businesses that were considering new projects to achieve future growth for the spring and summer months – and here there was a fall. This has played out this quarter, with a fall in the percentage of small businesses predicting growth this quarter.

“The national fall is not sharp but it is certainly a departure on the last two years. Within some sectors there have been sharp falls, which is a significant concern.”