Simply Asset Finance, a specialist business lending provider, recently disclosed its financial results for the fiscal year 2023, achieving profits of £5.5 million alongside revenues exceeding £52 million.
Simply AF has also expanded its loan origination to a total of £1.3 billion.
Founded in 2017 the company says its mission is to simplify access to finance for UK small and medium-sized enterprises. With a current team of 155 members, Simply AF extended its national presence in 2023 by opening a sales centre in Liverpool’s business district. This new centre facilitated advances totalling £7 million in its inaugural year. Additionally, the company maintains experts operating from offices in London, Glasgow, and Belfast.
Since its inception, Simply Asset Finance has provided financing to over 7,400 customers across the UK through 15,161 agreements. Notably, the company’s loan book expanded by £63 million in 2023 — a 15% year-on-year increase.
According to a press release, a key driver of Simply AF’s success lies in its proprietary technology platform “Simply Connect.” This platform provides end-to-end lending capabilities, a user-friendly interface, streamlined workflows, and lease management facilities. Beyond serving its own customers and broker partners, Simply Connect is also available as a white-labelled solution, successfully integrated by two lending partners.
In March 2024, Simply was recognised as one of the FT1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies, with a compound annual growth rate of 38%.
