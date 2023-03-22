Select Car Leasing, a car and van leaser, has partnered with charge point installation platform Rightcharge to install electric vehicle (EV) charging points at work or at home.

Customers can also access prices from Rightcharge’s network of more than 100 charge point installers, with typical installation lead time of a few of weeks.

David Lewis, head of electric vehicles & energy at Select Car Leasing’s ‘Select Electric’ division, said: “Select Car Leasing is thrilled to partner with Rightcharge, and it’s a collaboration we hope will make switching from a petrol or diesel car to an electric car as simple and affordable as possible.

“We needed a simple and smart charging solution for all our electric car and van leasing customers.”

Rightcharge has collated 100 UK installation companies. This includes an installation, cancellation and rescheduling policy.

Select Car Leasing customers also have the Rightcharge Hotline.

Charlie Cook, founder of Rightcharge, says: “As more Brits transition to an EV for the first time – often with a car lease arrangement to go electric – one of their main concerns is ensuring they can charge their vehicle easily and inexpensively.”

The cost of a home charger from Rightcharge begins at around £840 and all prices are inclusive of standard installation and VAT.

Select Car Leasing customers can also choose to pay in instalments if they wish, with the Smart Pro Plan charger from Egg £27.50 per month, with the first year at £24.50 per month.

All charge points on the Rightcharge platform can charge at the full 7 kW home speed. There are both tethered and untethered options available.

There are also dedicated chargers for those who are thinking about installing, or who already have, solar panels.

