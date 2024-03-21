Time Finance, a provider of business finance to UK companies, has announced the appointment of Scott Rogers as Senior Account Manager in its Vendor Finance team.
Scott Rogers has previously held positions at Syscap, DB Finance & Leasing, and GSM Finance. According to a press release, in his new capacity, Rogers will focus on expanding Time Finance’s vendor network and strengthening its offerings to meet the needs of clients.
Commenting on his appointment, Scott expressed enthusiasm about joining Time Finance and contributing to its ambitious growth plans.
The appointment of Scott Rogers comes amidst a series of hires at Time Finance, including Sam Evans and Paul Rooney as Regional Sales Managers for the Midlands and South West regions.
Matthew Graham, Head of Vendor Sales at Time Finance, welcomed Scott Roger’s appointment, highlighting his confidence in his ability to support the company’s growth trajectory.
Alongside Vendor Finance, Time Finance offers a suite of financial products, including Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, and Asset Based Lending, catering to the diverse needs of its client base.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData