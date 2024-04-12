Satago, a fintech that provides working capital financing, has teamed up with mmob, a provider of embedded technology. The collaboration aims to take the pain out of digitisation for lenders and corporates, the company said in a statement. Embedded finance is a sector forecast to generate revenue of $228bn by 2028.
Through this partnership, lenders and corporates will now have the ability to integrate Satago’s 3-in-1 Working Capital offering for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into their digital platforms through a single snippet of code.
This approach reduces the initial integration time required to embed Satago, minimising the burden on development teams. The integration features automatic, periodic updates thanks to its cloud-based infrastructure. The result is a solution that scales and optimises with the business leveraging it.
Once embedded, any invoice-issuing SME can then access Satago’s Flexible Invoice Financing, Risk Insights and Credit Control solutions through lenders’ and corporates’ digital channels.
Sinead McHale, CEO of Satago, said: “We’re delighted to partner with mmob, combining our industry-leading Invoice Finance and Cash Flow Management solutions with their seamless integration technology. This partnership allows us to drive the reach of our platform. It allows lenders and corporates to embed Satago’s transformative Working Capital solutions into their platforms in as little as two hours of integration time.
“This ultimately benefits end-users the most. It enables us to place the increased visibility, control, flexibility and intelligence that Satago provides into the hands of more global partners – and their thousands of small business customers
– with ease.”
mmob Founder & CEO, Irfan Khan, added: “mmob and Satago have shared values of offering the right financial products to the people who need them most, in the right place at the right time. SMEs have long been neglected and are a great example of the end users who will benefit from embedded finance.
“Satago’s invoice financing and cash flow management solution is a vital tool. We are delighted to be able to help them integrate into SME-facing platforms at speed. Mmob’s universal API adaptor removes the barriers of time and cost for companies who want to add a new solution for their customers, so now it’s easier than ever to work with Satago.”