Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the latest product enhancements for Solifi ABL. The releases include several new features aimed at improving efficiency through automation, reporting, and customer experience.
“We strive to enhance our ABL software to continuously improve customer experience and efficiency through automation and reporting,” said Bill Noel, Chief Product Officer at Solifi.
“Our SaaS Open Finance Platform enables the release of new features which improve communication between lenders and borrowers. These features reduce the requirement for manual reporting while bringing innovation to our ABL and Receivables Financing lenders and customers rapidly and without disruption to their business”, he added.
Solifi ABL’s new features released to date bring significant new value to customers.
Lenders can now display ticklers due on the portal, which notifies customers of past due items needing attention, allowing them to more easily communicate contract requirements to borrowers and facilitate data sharing between lenders and borrowers. This enhancement streamlines communication and eliminates the need for external messages, enabling quicker response times and contract compliance. Lenders can access this information through one-click reports to gain insights into business activity.
A new module supporting broker relationships enables lenders to store details about new leads, which helps to track pipeline generation and calculate commissions. Lenders can save lead sources, values, and timestamps, making it easy to calculate commissions regularly and support brokers without using a separate system. Brokers can also run reports anytime they need them, strengthening the broker/lender relationship.
