Renaissance Asset Finance (RAF), Arbuthnot Latham’s asset finance subsidiary, has welcomed Duncan Childs as the Director of Wholesale Finance, a newly established role in line with RAF’s strategic plan to broaden offerings in the wholesale funding sector.
Childs, with almost thirty years of financial experience, previously held roles such as Head of Financial Services at Metro Bank, Commercial Director (Financial Services) at RBS, and Relationship Director at Barclays.
In expressing his enthusiasm for the new position, Childs stated, “I have joined RAF’s Block Discounting & Wholesale Products team at an exciting time as we look to expand on the proposition available to the Wholesale Funding sector.” He emphasised the historical challenges in the Wholesale Funding sector, noting that while many excellent businesses operate within it, the available funding options have not always been flexible enough, especially for those seeking their first facility or diversifying funders.
“As a subsidiary of Arbuthnot Latham, RAF can offer a full-banking solution alongside a funding requirement,” he added. Childs’s key focus will be on the UK bridging market, where he aims to support businesses with successful track records in securing new or additional funding through block discounting facilities or revolving credit facilities, both committed and uncommitted.
Paul Tagg, Senior Director, highlighted the significance of Duncan Childs’s appointment, stating, “It is great to have Duncan on board because he will bring his experience in Wholesale Products, enabling RAF to provide a more structured approach in both committed and uncommitted facilities.” Tagg also emphasized the support from stakeholders in building a specialist finance portfolio within RAF.
