QV Systems, the SaaS asset finance software provider, has extended its partnership with Time Finance to unify credit origination.

Through the partnership, QV Systems provides front and middle-office software to run operations for Time Finance.

The partnership supports Time Finance’s cloud adoption to lead remote-operations, fuelled by QV Systems’ Accelerate platform.

Time Finance, a B2B lender, provides funding for asset finance, invoice finance, business loans, vehicle finance and asset-based lending.

Ed Rimmer, Time Finance CEO said “We are pleased to extend our relationship with QV Systems. […] I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the coming years.”

Daniel Layne, QV Systems CEO added “Time Finance is one of our strategic customers, and we are delighted to be able to announce this deal. Since 2018, Time has quoted almost £2Bn worth of business through Accelerate.”

