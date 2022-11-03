Pulse Cashflow Finance rehires invoice finance specialist Martyn Freshwater

Martyn Freshwater has been involved in the finance industry for over 30 years.

Pulse Cashflow Finance, a UK-based invoice finance provider, has rehired Martyn Freshwater as regional director to support its operations across Midlands and Central region.

In the new role, Freshwater will focus on helping small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) accomplish their growth plans.

The appointment marks Freshwater’s return to Pulse Cashflow after taking a year out.

Freshwater in his over 30 years career in the finance industry has served mainstream banks and independent funding providers in both regional and leadership positions.

Prior to joining Pulse Cashflow, he held various positions in Lloyds Commercial Finance, Investec, Bibby Financial Services as well as eCapital Commercial Finance.

Freshwater’s expertise in invoice finance is expected to help SMEs overcome issues concerning cashflows amid soaring interest rates and inflation, the company said.

Freshwater said: “Having taken some time out, I was delighted to be able to rejoin Pulse Cashflow.

“They are dedicated to providing funding solutions to SMEs and with the support from their parent, they have the funds and resources to make a difference in these challenging times.

“I have been genuinely impressed with their pragmatic and committed approach to supporting businesses and their genuine desire to build open and transparent relationships with their clients.”

Pulse Cashflow sales and marketing director Martin Bennison said: “Martyn was a valuable member of the team and so we are delighted to welcome him back. He has a credible reputation for working with businesses to support their funding needs.”

In September 2021, Pulse Cashflow announced the addition of a tech-enabled invoice discounting solution to their portfolio of funding solutions.