Pulse Cashflow promotes Bond to risk director

Pulse Cashflow Finance, the specialist provider of invoice finance to UK businesses, has promoted Terry Bond to the role of risk director with immediate effect.

The appointment forms part of the firm’s growth plans following its acquisition by Cubitt Holdings as it supports the increasing demand for invoice finance solutions amongst the SME population, the company said in a press release.

In this new role, Terry Bond, who is based out of the company’s Basingstoke office, will report to the managing director and will be responsible for leading the risk function across the business.

As risk director he will be responsible for all areas of risk, underwriting and compliance ensuring the function not only supports the fast take on of new business but also manages their overall client portfolio risk.

In addition to this, he will lead the firm’s compliance with industry changes, GDPR, AML and cyber risk.

Terry Bond previously held the position of risk and compliance manager at Pulse for five years. Before that he spent five years in operational roles at Pulse most latterly as head of debtor management. Prior to Pulse, he spent four years at Barclays within their risk team.

Toni Dare, MD at Pulse Cashflow Finance, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Terry has been recognised for his contribution to the business over the last decade. His appointment as risk director is a testament to his leadership of the function in recent years and confirms our commitment to promoting from within our own teams and demonstrates the success of investing in our employee’s development. Terry is well known across the industry, having earned a strong reputation within his specialism and will continue to be a real asset in supporting our growth and ambitious plans as we move forward”.

