Specialist funder, Pulse Cashflow Finance, has inaugurated its new, larger office in Basingstoke, Hampshire UK, marking a strategic move to accommodate its expansion plans.
This development follows a year of significant growth, with the firm witnessing a 12% increase in the average client size — a testament to the effective use of funds by clients to support their ongoing expansion, the company said in a statement.
Toni Dare, Founder and Managing Director of Pulse, said: “We have experienced incredibly positive years and have invested significantly in the business, culminating in our relocation. Our expanded reach into a diverse range of businesses seeking tailored financial solutions aligns with our commitment to supporting operational and strategic business ambitions. Our understanding of business intricacies and a personalised approach positions us as an ideal partner in delivering effective solutions to bring their strategies to fruition.”
In recent years, Pulse Cashflow, with the backing of parent company Cubitt Trade Holdings, has expanded its portfolio to include Invoice Discounting and Trade Finance alongside its existing Invoice Finance offering.
In 2023, the firm introduced a Strategic Finance proposition, catering to larger businesses in pursuit of bespoke funding solutions, with scalable growth capital exceeding £5 million. The response has been positive, with diverse clients seeking financial solutions to bolster their entire business operations.
Toni Dare added: “Relocating to larger offices is an exciting next step in our journey. We have plans to expand our capacity to further develop the service we deliver to clients whilst providing ample space to accommodate our growing team.”
The new premises are at The Grosvenor, Basing View, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG21 4HG. The business contact number, 01256 976 000, and email addresses remain unchanged.