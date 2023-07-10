Professors Without Borders, a UK-registered charity that works to improve equitable access to quality education, has announced changes to the Board.

The board of trustees has welcomed Andrew Denton, CEO of Alfa Financial Software, as their new Chair. Gabriel Ng, Investment Director at Big Society Capital, becomes Interim Deputy Chair.

Professors Without Borders has also added two new Trustees to its team: Christine Kuo, Global Talent Development Manager at Permira, and Dr Peter Thomas, Director at RMIT University.

The charity has thanked Richard Adams, stepping down as chair, and Rachel Warnick and Dr Joe Giordano, whose terms as Trustees have come to an end.

The charity creates opportunities and improves access to quality higher education for girls and women. Recent courses have included women’s health and financial literacy.

Dr Caroline Varin, CEO of Professors Without Borders, is excited to welcome new faces to the team:

“Huge thanks go to all those that give their time to Professors Without Borders. Our work is so important and, with Andrew, Gabriel, Christine and Peter joining us, we are looking forward to extending our reach with new energy and new ideas.

“Demand for our quality, skills-focused education has exceeded what we can achieve with part-time volunteers.”

The charity operates its own Think Tank to provide networking, mentoring, knowledge-sharing and training opportunities for educators.

