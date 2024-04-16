UK-based manufacturer SDI Displays has completed a multi-million pound refinance, supported by Praetura Commercial Finance, providing a significant boost for the company’s expansion plans.
Headquartered in Loughborough, SDI Displays specialises in servicing the retail and hospitality sectors through the manufacturing and installation of various visual designs in shops, restaurants, and cafes.
With a client portfolio boasting names such as Boots, M&S, and Kurt Geiger, the company is renowned for delivering a range of retail fixtures, from point-of-sale displays to complete shop interiors, aimed at enhancing brand visibility and driving increased foot traffic for retailers.
The refinance deal facilitated by Praetura Commercial Finance positions SDI Displays for accelerated growth, leveraging the additional capital to further develop its offerings and expand its market reach.
Ian Wright, Managing Director at SDI Displays, said: “This deal represents an exciting period for SDI Displays, where sustained growth and rising profits have meant that we can expand the business and its offerings.”
Wright added, “We were drawn to Praetura Commercial Finance because of the access to the senior management team and the flexibility they offer. Their support has helped us to strengthen our vision and put more resources into the innovation we’ve always prioritised at SDI Displays.”
Stuart Bates, Commercial Director at Praetura Commercial Finance, underscored the alignment between the two companies’ visions: “We bought into and understood SDI Display’s vision from the outset. We were keen to support Ian and the team with the additional capital for the refinance and continued success.”
The deal was led by Jeff Greenfield, Sales Director at Praetura, and supported by Richard Mason from Ricosta Capital. Praetura Commercial Finance, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Manchester, specialises in structuring and delivering transactional debt facilities to SMEs & Mid Corporates across the UK.