Portman Finance Group has acquired a 43,000-square-foot head office opposite Barclaycard on Northampton Business Park, the group said in a press release.

Portman said its headcount has doubled in the last 18 months across sales, credit, marketing, finance, sales support, HR and client relations teams.

Founded in 2007, the business operates its own lending arm, a luxury car finance division and has sourced almost £1bn in funding for well over 12,000 businesses.

The leadership team comprises Alex Read (Managing Director), Simon Pratt (Director of Strategy and Operations) and Ben Laidler (Sales Director), with support from the firm’s broad executive committee.

Alex Read, MD

Read said: “The last two years have seen a lot of change at Portman, we have adapted to the changing needs of our customers, which has delivered significant growth and we intend to keep going”.

Pratt added: “Acquiring a flagship office is not only a statement of intent for Portman but of showing a long-term commitment to the sector and a desire to keep creating local jobs”.