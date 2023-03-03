PEAC Solutions (PEAC) and Bepensa Capital, the holding company of the trademark FinBe ABC, an independent, non-banking company in Mexico, have announced a partnership to provide financing in Mexico.

PEAC Solutions is a multi-national asset finance platform, specialising in originating and servicing high-volume, small-ticket leases and loans with a variety of end users, as well as providing financing to equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers and vendors. Bepensa is a Mexican business group, made up of more than 40 companies grouped into five business divisions.

In a statement, the asset finance provider said the partnership will allow it to diversify its global footprint, making it easier for vendor partners and customers in Mexico to access financing options.

Carlos Gonzalez, commercial deputy general manager of Bepensa Capital, said the partnership was “on a referral basis” and would “support their vendor partners and end-user customers in Mexico.”

Tibor Horvath, senior vice-president of PEAC’s Construction, Transportation and Industrial Group (CT&I), said: “PEAC is thrilled to have the support of Bepensa Capital to help us be a driving force for our vendors and customers in Mexico.”

As of December 2022, PEAC Solutions had over 800 full-time employees globally and maintained a portfolio of approximately US$5.1bn across multiple asset classes.

In July 2022, Leasing Life reported that MARLIN LEASING CORPORATION, a provider of capital financing for SMEs in the US, announced it was rebranding to PEAC Solutions.

Tom Lyle, Global COO, said at the time: “By rebranding Marlin under the PEAC name, we expect that our clients and partners will experience a greater level of consistency in our product offerings and the financial solutions we are able to provide on a domestic and international level.”

